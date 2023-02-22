Hatch rejoins Probitas as managing director and secondaries global head

Before Scalar, he was part of the secondaries team at Probitas Partners

Nick Hatch is rejoining placement agent and advisor Probitas Partners as managing director and global head of secondaries.

Prior to joining Probitas, Hatch founded the secondary advisory platforms at Harken Capital and Scalar Partners. Before Scalar, he was part of the secondaries team at Probitas Partners and began his career at Jefferies and Deutsche Bank in San Francisco.

“Nick is recognized as an early mover and thought leader in the secondaries industry, and we are pleased to welcome him back to lead our secondaries business,” said Probitas Partners CEO Ray Tsao in a statement. “We are looking forward to building on our two-decade track record in secondaries and will enter a new phase of growth.”

