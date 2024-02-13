Havencrest promotes Ruane to principal and business development head

Also, the firm has upped Matthew A. Cline to vice president and hired Sawyer P. Stratton as an associate.

Ruane joined Havencrest in 2020 and Cline came on board in 2021

Prior to joining Havencrest, Stratton was an associate at Houlihan Lokey’s healthcare investment banking group

Based in Dallas, Havencrest invests in the lower middle market

Havencrest Capital Management has promoted Thomas D. Ruane to principal and head of business development. Also, the firm has upped Matthew A. Cline to vice president and hired Sawyer P. Stratton as an associate.

“We are excited about the expanded roles at Havencrest for Tom and Matt,” said Christopher W. Kersey, founding managing partner of Havencrest in a statement. “These two individuals have made significant contributions to Havencrest’s growth and success over the past several years, and we look forward to additional contributions in the future.”

Ruane joined Havencrest in 2020 and Cline came on board in 2021.

Prior to joining Havencrest, Stratton was an associate at Houlihan Lokey’s healthcare investment banking group.

Based in Dallas, Havencrest invests in the lower middle market.