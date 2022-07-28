Havencrest taps Blankenau as principal

Blankenau joins Havencrest from Latticework Capital Management where he was a vice president since 2017.

Havencrest Capital Management has named Alek G. Blankenau as a principal.

Blankenau joins Havencrest from Latticework Capital Management where he was a vice president since 2017. There he was responsible for sourcing, executing and managing investments across several healthcare industry sectors.

Prior to Latticework, Blankenau served as a vice president at Lone Star Investment Advisors.

Blankenau was a BA in economics from Harvard College where he was a member of the varsity basketball team.

“Havencrest is excited about welcoming Alek to the team, and he will bring a longstanding healthcare focus on the lower middle-market to our firm,” said Christopher W. Kersey, Havencrest’s founding managing partner, in a statement.

