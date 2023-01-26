HCAP exits medical transportation firm Veyo

Veyo was acquired by MTM Inc in 2022.

HCAP Partners has exited its investment in San Diego-based Veyo LLC, a non-emergency medical transportation company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Veyo was acquired by MTM, Inc. in 2022.

During its investment, HCAP Partners led an effort to establish a board of directors and helped the company explore potential lines of business through strategic partnerships.

“We are thrilled to have been able to provide Veyo with the capital they needed to continue growing their business,” commented Frank Mora, a partner at HCAP Partners, in a statement. “The company was able to leverage that growth into a successful exit via a sale of the company. We are pleased to have been a part of Veyo’s journey.”

HCAP Partners invests in lower-middle market companies throughout California and the Western United States. The firm focuses on the healthcare, software, services, and manufacturing industries.

Veyo was established in 2016.