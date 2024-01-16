HCAP invests in health tech firm Apprio

Based in La Jolla, California, HCAP invests in the lower middle market

HCAP was founded in 2000

HCAP Partners has made an investment in Apprio, a Washington, D.C.-based provider of specialized healthcare technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems with a focus on automized solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will fuel rapid growth and facilitate product expansion.

“We’re looking forward to the potential impact of Apprio’s advancements as they not only drive operational efficiency for hospitals but also address the critical issue of uninsured patients and contribute to substantial cost savings for healthcare institutions,” said Hope Mago, a partner at HCAP in a statement. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to invest in Apprio. This is an exciting time to support a pioneer in healthcare who is driving greater access to care.”

