HCI appoints Baltz as associate

In this role, Baltz will help evaluate, analyze and monitor investments made by the firm.

Prior to joining HCI, Baltz was an associate at Jefferies

Based in Washington, D.C., HCI Equity Partners invests in the lower middle market

The firm targets distribution, manufacturing and service companies

HCI Equity Partners has named Nick Baltz as an associate.

In this role, Baltz will help evaluate, analyze and monitor investments made by the firm.

“Attracting and building talent of all levels continues to be a priority at HCI, and as we continue to evaluate the combined experience of our teams, we’re excited to welcome Nick as our newest associate to support our firm’s investments across the manufacturing, service and distribution industries,” said Doug McCormick, a managing partner at HCI in a statement. “He brings solid experience in M&A, transactions and finance that we know will be valuable to our firm.”

Prior to joining HCI, Baltz was an associate at Jefferies.

Based in Washington, D.C., HCI Equity Partners invests in the lower middle market. The firm targets distribution, manufacturing and service companies.