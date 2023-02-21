HCI-backed Tech24 buys Commercial Kitchen Repairs

Tech24 is a provider of repair and maintenance services for foodservice and commercial HVAC equipment.

Tech24, which is backed by HCI Equity Partners, has acquired Quakertown, Pennsylvania-based Commercial Kitchen Repairs Inc, a provider of repair services, preventative maintenance and installation for commercial cooking equipment. No financial terms were disclosed.

“HCI is excited to announce Tech24’s first acquisition of 2023 and fifteenth overall,” said Doug McCormick, managing partner at HCI, in a statement. “CKR helps make Tech24 a stronger competitor to service Pennsylvania’s retailers and in return Tech24 will help CKR expand and thrive in today’s markets.”

