HCI-backed Tech24 buys Harris Warren Commercial Kitchen Service

Tech24, which is backed by HCI Equity Partners, has acquired West Yarmouth, Massachusetts-based Harris Warren Commercial Kitchen Service, a provider of repair services, preventative maintenance and installation for commercial kitchens. No financial terms were disclosed.

Tech24 is a provider of repair and maintenance services for foodservice and commercial HVAC equipment.

“Our team continues to be impressed by Tech24’s ability to partner with great companies that deepen the broader organization’s service areas and diversify the customer base,” said Doug McCormick, managing partner at HCI in a statement. “The sustained pace of acquisitions is a direct reflection of the talented team we have built at Tech24, and we look forward to continuing to support their M&A strategy.”

Quarles and Brady served as legal counsel to Tech24.

Based in Washington, D.C., HCI Equity Partners targets distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI invests in the lower market.