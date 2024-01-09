HCI Equity-backed AmerCareRoyal scoops up Thermosource Tooling and Manufacturing

CriticalPoint Partners acted as the financial advisor to TTM

AmerCareRoyal, which is backed by HCI Equity Partners, has acquired El Segundo, California-based Thermosource Tooling and Manufacturing, a provider of thermoformed and flexible packaging solutions for foodservice, food production and grocery applications. No financial terms were disclosed.

ACR is a supplier of disposable foodservice supplies.

“The TTM acquisition is a testament to our strategy of fostering growth through highly strategic acquisitions for our portfolio companies,” said Doug McCormick, managing partner at HCI in a statement. “We’re excited about the potential TTM brings to enhance ACR’s service offerings and market positioning, and we welcome the talented TTM team.”

Greenberg Traurig served as legal counsel to ACR. CriticalPoint Partners acted as the financial advisor to TTM and Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell served as legal counsel.

TTM was established in 2004.

Based in Washington, D.C., HCI Equity Partners invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm targets the family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing, and service companies.