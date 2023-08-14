HCI Equity-backed Highland Commercial Roofing scoops up Skycraft Roofing

Founded in 1958, Skycraft has been family owned and operated by Mark and Phillip Mulligan for over 50 years.

Highland Commercial Roofing, which is backed by HCI Equity Partners, has acquired Baldwin Park, California-based Skycraft Roofing, a provider of roof repair and maintenance services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 1958, Skycraft has been family owned and operated by Mark and Phillip Mulligan for over 50 years.

On the deal, Scott Gibaratz, a partner at HCI, said in a statement, “We are very pleased that Skycraft, with its strong performance and long-term, loyal customers, will be part of the growth of Highland as we take this first step in building out HCI’s commercial roofing platform. We look forward to our continued partnership with Highland, a best-in-class roofing company, as we support its future growth.”

Cruz-Abrams Seigel served as legal counsel to HCI.

Based in Washington, D.C., HCI was founded in 2003.