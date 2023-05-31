HCI Equity-backed Tech24 buys commercial kitchen repair services firm TMR

TMR specializes in servicing hot and cold side equipment and HVAC repair, primarily in restaurants and convenience stores.

Quarles and Brady served as legal counsel to Tech24 on the deal

Based in Washington. D.C., HCI Equity Partners invests in the lower market

The firm targets distribution, manufacturing and service companies

Tech24, which is backed by HCI Equity Partners, has acquired Brookhaven, Mississippi-based Total Mechanical Repair Services, a provider of repair services, preventative maintenance and installation for commercial kitchens.

TMR specializes in servicing hot and cold side equipment and HVAC repair, primarily in restaurants and convenience stores.

“Tech24 continues to be a great example of how HCI’s consolidation and investment strategy works to transform our businesses in fragmented markets, like the foodservice repair and maintenance market” said Doug McCormick, a managing partner at HCI in a statement. “Expanding our presence in the South has been a key goal for Tech24 and we see TMR as a terrific partner to help us achieve this.”

Quarles and Brady served as legal counsel to Tech24 on the deal.

Based in Washington. D.C., HCI Equity Partners invests in the lower market. The firm targets distribution, manufacturing and service companies.