HCI Equity-backed Tech24 buys cooking equipment services provider TEK Express

Tech24 is a provider of repair and maintenance services for foodservice and commercial HVAC equipment.

Quarles and Brady served as legal counsel to Tech24

TEK Express is Tech24’s fourteenth add-on acquisition in the foodservice repair and maintenance market

HCI Equity Partners invests in distribution, manufacturing and service companies

Tech24, backed by HCI Equity Partners, has acquired Lynbrook, New York-based TEK Express, a provider of repair services, preventative maintenance and installation for commercial cooking and refrigeration equipment. No financial terms were disclosed.

Tech24 is a provider of repair and maintenance services for foodservice and commercial HVAC equipment.

TEK Express is Tech24’s fourteenth add-on acquisition in the foodservice repair and maintenance market.

“We’re extremely proud of what HCI and Tech24 have achieved,” said Doug McCormick, a managing partner at HCI, in a statement. “Through 14 add-on acquisitions since our initial investment in 2020, HCI’s consolidation strategy has succeeded in transforming Tech24 into a dynamic platform for growth while continuing to improve our value proposition for our employees and customers alike.”

Quarles and Brady served as legal counsel to Tech24.

HCI Equity Partners invests in distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, D.C.