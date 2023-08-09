HCI Equity-backed Tech24 snaps up Pronto Repairs

Tech24 is a national provider of repair and maintenance services for foodservice and commercial HVAC equipment.

Quarles and Brady served as legal counsel to Tech24

Based in Washington, D.C., HCI Equity Partners targets distribution, manufacturing and service companies

Tech24, which is backed by HCI Equity Partners, has acquired Tappan, New York-based Pronto Repairs, a hot- and cold-side services provider with long term customers at hospitals and medical centers in metropolitan New York City. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We’re very pleased to announce Tech24’s eighteenth acquisition, as part of their national expansion and larger footprint in key Northeastern markets like New York City,” said Doug McCormick, a managing partner at HCI in a statement. “The acquisition of Pronto Repairs is another example of the drive by Tech24 to offer new and enhanced services to their customers.”

