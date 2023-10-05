HCI Equity-backed WF Cabinetry Group snaps up Woodharbor

Woodharbor is a kitchen, bath and home cabinetry manufacturer.

WF Cabinetry Group, backed by HCI Equity Partners, has acquired Woodharbor Molding & Millworks, a cabinetry manufacturer for kitchen, bath and home.

Woodharbor is based in Mason City, Iowa.

Curtis Lewerke, Woodharbor’s founder, will remain with the company as a shareholder and board member of WF Cabinetry.

HCI invested in WF Cabinetry in 2018.

WF Cabinetry is a manufacturer of semi-custom wood kitchen and bath cabinetry. It is based in Alexander City, Alabama.

HCI is a lower market private equity firm headquartered in Washington, DC.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.