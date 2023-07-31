HCI Equity Partners appoints Dickinson as exec chairman

McCormick will be joined by Scott Gibaratz, a partner, and Bob Hund, operating partner, to lead HCI’s operations, investments and strategic direction

Based in Washington, D.C., HCI Equity Partners invests in lower middle market distribution, manufacturing and service companies

HCI Equity Partners has named Dan Dickinson as executive chairman.

Doug McCormick, managing partner and chief investment officer, will lead the firm. He will be joined by Scott Gibaratz, a partner, and Bob Hund, an operating partner, to lead HCI’s operations, investments and strategic direction.

Dickinson will continue to assist McCormick in overseeing HCI’s management company, strategy, continued deployment of its most recent fund and investor relations. McCormick will work alongside Mr. Gibaratz, who leads the firm’s transaction processes, and Hund, who oversees the operations team, to continue deploying HCI’s strategy of portfolio company consolidation, organic growth and extensive operational engagement.

“Dan has played a vital role in driving our transformational growth and we look forward to his continued involvement and guidance as Executive Chairman in our transition to an expanded leadership team,” said McCormick, managing partner at HCI in a statement. “I’m confident that HCI will continue to thrive with our deep and experienced team and proven success as we build and grow leading businesses in the middle market.”

Based in Washington, D.C., HCI Equity Partners invests in lower middle market distribution, manufacturing and service companies.