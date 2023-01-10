HCI Equity Partners promotes six

Novak joined HCI in 2014, Choi came on board in 2022 and Dibiasi joined in 2020

HCI Equity Partners has promoted six employees: Nate Novak is now principal; Ben Choi, Josh DiBiasi and Sam Hoehn are now vice president; Michael Allen has become a senior associate; and Emma Pollock has become a senior portfolio operations analyst.

“These promotions recognize the significant talent and contributions of six highly capable individuals at HCI,” said Doug McCormick, HCI managing partner, in a statement. “We believe HCI’s success is a direct product of our ability to build cohesive teams and empower them to be successful. We’re confident these team members will continue to grow in their new and expanded roles.”

HCI invests in the lower middle market. The Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm targets distribution, manufacturing and service companies.