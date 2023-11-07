HCI Equity Partners recaps automotive accessories provider Tri-State Enterprises

Tri-State was founded in 1977 and acquired by long-time employee Tristan Taylor in 2015.

HCI Equity Partners has recapitalized Fort Smith, Arkansas-based Tri-State Enterprises, Inc, a warehouse distributor of automotive aftermarket hard parts, consumables, accessories, and paint. No financial terms were disclosed.

Tri-State was founded in 1977 and acquired by long-time employee Tristan Taylor in 2015.

On the deal, Scott Gibaratz, a partner at HCI, said in a statement, “HCI is excited to partner with the management team of Tri-State. We share a common vision for the future and will support the Tri-State team with our resources and expertise to help them continue their extraordinary growth and best-in-class customer service.”

Dickinson Wright PLLC served as legal counsel to HCI while Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, PLLC served as legal counsel to the company.

Based in Washington, D.C., HCI Equity Partners invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm targets distribution, manufacturing, and service companies.