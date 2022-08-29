HCI promotes Costello and Stremmel to C-suite

Costello joined HCI in 2004 while Stremmel came on board in 2005

HCI Equity Partners has promoted Lisa Costello to chief administrative officer and managing director, and Amy Stremmel to chief financial officer.

Costello joined HCI in 2004 and will continue to serve as the firm’s chief compliance officer. As CAO, she will lead HCI’s administrative and compliance operations and play a key leadership role within the firm. Prior to this role, Costello served as HCI’s CFO for more than a decade and has been a member of the board of the directors of the Washington Chapter of the Private Equity CFO Association for several years. Before joining HCI, Costello was a senior accountant for The NHP Foundation and a senior auditor at CohnReznick.

Stremmel joined HCI in 2005, and has played an integral role on the finance team, managing the firm’s accounting functions and assisting with SEC compliance and partnership reporting. As CFO, she will be an advisor to HCI’s funds for transaction and tax related issues, lead the firm’s partnership with Gen II Fund Services and continue working with the CAO on partnership reporting and compliance. Prior to joining HCI, Stremmel was a senior auditor at Ernst & Young.

Also, finance specialist Peggy Espejo was promoted to office manager, a newly created position, in addition to her responsibilities as part of the finance team. She has been with HCI since 2008.

“These promotions recognize Lisa, Amy and Peggy’s significant and evolving contributions to the success of HCI,” said Doug McCormick, managing partner at HCI, in a statement. “Each of these individuals embody our team’s ethos and commitment to a “people-first” culture. We are thrilled to recognize their immense contributions, hard work and achievements during their long tenures with the firm.”

Based in Washington, D.C., HCI Equity Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on distribution, manufacturing and service companies.