HCI promotes Venker and Carraway to principal

HCI Equity Partners has promoted Dave Venker to principal, portfolio operations and Andrew Carraway to principal.

Venker joined HCI in 2019 while Carraway came on board in 2015.

Prior to joining HCI, Venker spent five years at The Jordan Company. Earlier in his career, Venker held various operational roles at GE and Eaton.

Before HCI, Carraway worked at Virginia Capital Partners. Previously, Carraway played professional baseball in the Seattle Mariners system.

“We believe HCI’s success is the result of our ability to build cohesive teams and empower them to be successful,” said Doug McCormick, HCI managing partner in a statement. “Dave and Andrew’s promotions are an acknowledgement of their exceptional contributions and leadership within our firm, and we’re confident they will continue to grow in these new roles of increasing responsibility.”

Based in Washington, D.C., HCI invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm targets distribution, manufacturing, and service companies.