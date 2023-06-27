HCPI-backed Prince Industries buys manufacturer Vulcan Machine

Tom Elliott of Capstone Partners provided financial advice to Vulcan

Prince Industries, a portfolio company of HC Private Investments, has acquired Tampa, Florida-based Vulcan Machine, a provider of precision machined parts to aerospace and defense customers. No financial terms were disclosed.

Prince is a precision machining and sheet metal fabrication company.

“Vulcan Machine is our second acquisition in the growing aerospace and defense market,” said Mark Miller, CEO of Prince in a statement. “As we at Prince focus on strategically driving growth through both organic initiatives and acquisitions in the aerospace and defense end markets, Vulcan is an ideal strategic fit given their leading customer base and strong leadership team. I am delighted to partner with Vulcan founder and CEO Jim Williams to support Vulcan’s next chapter of growth.”

Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel to Prince Industries and HCPI. Tom Elliott of Capstone Partners provided financial advice to Vulcan. Wintrust Financial Corporation provided debt financing for the transaction.

Prince Industries was acquired by HCPI in 2022 and is still led by its founding family member Mark Miller.

HCPI invests in lower middle-market manufacturing businesses within the consumer and industrial markets.