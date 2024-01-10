Health tech firm ClarisHealth picks up investment from Pamlico

The capital will be used by ClarisHealth for expansion.

ClarisHealth is backed by Powered Health and Bengal Health Ventures

William Blair was financial advisor to ClarisHealth while Raymond James & Associates was financial advisor to Pamlico

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Pamlico Capital invests in middle market companies in North America

Pamlico Capital has made an investment in ClarisHealth, a Brentwood, Tennessee-based provider of payment integrity solutions for health plans. No financial terms were disclosed.

With this growth capital, ClarisHealth will expand the scale of its operations and product innovation and accelerate its market position.

On the transaction, Pamlico Partner Scott Glass said in a statement, “We are excited to welcome ClarisHealth into the Pamlico family. ClarisHealth offers a unique product with a compelling value proposition to its health plan client.”

ClarisHealth is backed by Powered Health and Bengal Health Ventures.

William Blair was financial advisor to ClarisHealth while Raymond James & Associates was financial advisor to Pamlico.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Pamlico Capital invests in middle market companies in North America. The firm has almost $3.5 billion in assets under management.