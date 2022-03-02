Oak HC/FT leverages tech to create better healthcare outcomes and patient experiences

"Burnout is a big deal for hospital systems, and anything you can automate, or use technology to leverage human capital, is going to remain a big focus area,” Oak HC/FT’s Adams said.

PE Hub’s ongoing series on private equity firms investing in healthcare continues with insights from Andrew Adams, co-founder and managing partner of healthcare at Oak HC/FT. Adams focuses on growth equity and early-stage venture opportunities in healthcare. He joined Oak Investment Partners in 2003 and prior to that was a senior associate with Capital Resource Partners, a mezzanine capital firm where he focused on investments in healthcare and business services companies. He outlined Oak HC/FT’s approach to healthcare investing.

Investment strategy

“When I started in healthcare investing over 20 years ago, our strategy came to life through Athenahealth, which was the first company to capture our theme/thesis, and it opened our eyes to the convergence between technology and healthcare,” Andrews told PE Hub. “The bigger theme for us has always been: Where can you use technology, a specialized clinical model or a modern software/tech-enabled services approach, to create quality outcomes and efficiency and better consumer and patient experience?”

“We invest in anything from a start-up to a growth buyout with a heavy emphasis on growth,” he said. “So, we have a lot of range and do everything in between. We don’t invest in product or devices that require FDA risk and no heavy brick-and-mortar services plays like acute hospitals.”

Technology in healthcare

The healthcare system is “complex, siloed, and has hardened workflows, so widespread change is hard,” Adams explained. For example, it’s “daunting” to take a “rip and replace” approach to claims systems developed by payers decades ago. “Payers also recognize that so much administrative stuff needs to be more efficient, especially in this labor environment,” he said. “There is more of an embrace as the solutions are out there that can generate a proven ROI. Tech has come a long way in this category.”

Differentiating from the competition

“We have backed well over 100 healthcare companies at this point. That level of experience plus the team we have built at Oak HC/FT, that in itself is a big differentiator and helps us stand out from the competition,” he said. “This is a regulated industry, so there are ebbs and flows, and having appreciation for how the system works is something we lean on quite a bit as well.”

Current trends

Adams said that one major opportunity is to invest in software that enables good clinical care, as it will help relieve a lot of pressure from a labor standpoint.

“Burnout, physician and administration and clinical burnout is a big deal for hospital systems, and anything you can automate, or use technology to leverage human capital, is going to remain a big focus area.”

“[It is] the same with payers – what can you automate and where can you help them redeploy that labor to other, higher value areas?”

“Everything we do has to deliver a great consumer experience, even if it’s not direct-to-consumer. Most of what we do sells into the large industry stakeholder, but that end-user experience matters. We look at service and tech providers to pharma, and that remains a very attractive area, as it is all about how you shorten development cycles and how you make commercialization of products more effective. Doing more of that virtually, as opposed to sending reps to the doctor’s office, makes that more effective.”

Economic challenges

“What gives you confidence investing in solutions to address inflation, supply-chain and labor force issues is that you are going to be able to measure an ROI. So, what you are going to be able to do, is there an ROI because they are helping this hospital system address a labor shortage or a quality issue? And then take that use case and generalize it across the country and in other systems.”

Current environment

“We are positive on the market dynamics, and healthcare is a growth market,” he said. “Healthcare is growing, and there is a lot of opportunity to improve the system without changing any sort of laws or regulations, a lot of common sense and business models that can drive a lot of efficiency for the system that will save money and quality of care and so much entrepreneurial energy. It used to be not cool to invest in healthcare, but now that is not the case. It is the perfect convergence of a massive growth market, increasing adaptation of tech and a real mission to improve the system, and that is exciting for an investor, because you can generate great returns and do a lot of great things for the healthcare system. It is an exciting time as the fundamentals for the market are extraordinary over the long-term.”

Firm facts

Founded in 2014 and based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Oak HC/FT is a venture and growth equity firm investing in companies driving transformation in healthcare and fintech. Oak HC/FT partners with leading entrepreneurs at every stage, from seed to growth, to build businesses that make a measurable, lasting impact on these industries. The firm has $3.3 billion in assets under management. The partners at the firm have had 41 realizations and 30 companies achieving valuations in excess of $1 billion.

Recent investments

Oak HC/FT invested in Reveleer in December of 2021 and Infusion for Health in November 2021. Both Reveleer and Infusion For Health reduce costs and improve outcomes for patients, fitting into Oak HC/FT’s healthcare investment philosophy. (See the sidebar, below, for more details.)

Recent exits

“When we make an investment, we like to have every exit opportunity on the table. For us, we exit most through strategic sale (about 50 percent), and the rest is split up between IPOs and sponsor buyouts. This way, we are not dependent on the IPO market. There is a lot of capital in PE looking for a platform, and if it’s good enough to be a public company, it’s certainly good enough to be a platform investment for PE firms to consolidate from. For an investor, an IPO is not a liquidity event full stop, so in those cases we’re simply continuing to support management to drive the growth strategy in the public market.”

Oak HC/FT exited Therapy Brands in May 2021 after investing in the company in July of 2018. KKR acquired majority interest; PSG participated in the transaction alongside KKR and remains a minority shareholder. Oak HC/FT exited OODA Health in June 2021 after investing in the company in 2018. It was acquired by Cedar for $425 million. Oak HC/FT exited Maestro Health in February 2018 as AXA acquired it. Oak HC/FT exited Limeade in December 2019 after completing an initial public offering on the Australian Securities Exchange. Oak HC/FT exited Aspire Health in June 2018 when it was acquired by Anthem.