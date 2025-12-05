Healthcare cost containment services find PE buyers: 5 deals
Diversis, GHO, InTandem, Stone Point and Summit Partners are investing in services aimed at helping healthcare providers manage expenses.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Diversis, GHO, InTandem, Stone Point and Summit Partners are investing in services aimed at helping healthcare providers manage expenses.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination