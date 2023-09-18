Healthcare Funding Partners grabs $100m credit facility from Post Road

There is also a potential option to expand this facility to $200 million.

Post Road Group has provided a $100 million credit facility to Healthcare Funding Partners, an investment firm exclusively focused on the Health Insurance Marketplace. There is also a potential option to expand this facility to $200 million.

“Post Road is very excited to continue our financing relationship with Healthcare Funding Partners. This expanded credit facility will help them continue to grow their position as a market leader in the Health Insurance Marketplace,” said Michael Grosso, a director at Post Road Group in a statement. “We have had a great experience working with the team at HFP and look forward to supporting the further growth and expansion of their business,”

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, Post Road specializes in private credit and private equity investments across various sectors, including digital infrastructure, telecommunications, media, business services, real estate, and specialty finance. Post Road has about $1.3 billion of assets under management.

Post Road was founded in 2015.

Healthcare Funding Partners is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.