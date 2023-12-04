HealthEdge invests in P3 Oral Surgery

HealthEdge invested alongside P3's surgeons, who have retained a meaningful ownership stake in the company.

P3 provides business services such as revenue cycle management, purchasing, accounting & finance, marketing, human resources, and IT support

HealthEdge Investment Partners targets the healthcare industry

HealthEdge Investment Partners has made an investment in P3 Oral Surgery, an oral surgery service organization headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the transaction, HealthEdge Partner Scott Heberlein said in a statement, “We are thrilled to announce this strategic investment in P3 Oral Surgery. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting founder owned businesses and enhancing patient care. We believe this investment will enable P3 to build on its market leading position in the Mid-Atlantic region by continuing to partner with elite oral surgeons. Our focus remains steadfast on delivering value to our investors and contributing to the growth of the healthcare sector.”

Brightwood Capital Advisors, LLC provided debt financing for the transaction. Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP served as legal counsel to HealthEdge. Physician Growth Partners served as financial advisor to P3 while McGuireWoods LLP served as legal counsel.

