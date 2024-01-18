HealthEdge invests medtech firm Radsource

Avante Capital Partners, LP provided debt financing for the transaction

HealthEdge Investment Partners has made an investment in Radsource, a Brentwood, Tennessee-based provider of medical imaging technology solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Radsource was founded in 2001.

On the deal, HealthEdge Partner Matt Dawson said in a statement, “We are excited to partner with the founders of Radsource and the exceptional team of physicians and non-clinicians they have assembled. With their uncompromising focus on quality, they have developed a reputation for delivering excellence in both their clinical services and technology solutions.”

Avante Capital Partners, LP provided debt financing for the transaction. Hill Ward & Henderson, PA served as legal counsel to HealthEdge. B.C. Ziegler & Company served as financial advisor, and Holland & Knight LLP served as legal counsel to Radsource.

HealthEdge invests in the healthcare industry. The firm was founded in 2005.