HealthEdge, United Western and A-CAP recap healthcare products provider Veridian

HealthEdge Investment Partners, United Western Group and Advantage Capital Holdings have recapitalized Veridian Healthcare, a Gurnee, Illinois-based maker of in-home diagnostic, pain care management, and personal care products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Veridian’s founder and President Steve Bisulca retained a meaningful ownership position in the company and will continue in his role as Veridian’s President. Concurrent with the recapitalization, United Western Operating Partners Robert Friedberg and John Aldridge will CEO and chief digital health officer, respectively.

On the deal, Scott Heberlein, a partner with HealthEdge said in a statement, “We are excited to add Veridian and its talented team as the second platform investment in our fourth fund. The company, its market position, historical growth, and future potential represent many of the attractive attributes we seek with our investments.”

William Blair and Company, LLC served as financial advisor to Veridian Healthcare, LLC on the transaction.

Veridian was founded in 2009.

Based in Washington, D.C., United Western targets North American companies with $10 million to $200 million in revenue.

Founded in 2005, HealthEdge focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry.