HealthpointCapital hires Stevenson as managing director

Earlier in his career, he worked in healthcare investment banking and equity research and at Abbott Labs

Based in San Diego, HealthpointCapital targets the musculoskeletal sector

The private equity firm was founded in 2002

HealthpointCapital has named Gary Stevenson as managing director.

Stevenson was co-founder and managing partner of MB Venture Partners. Earlier in his career, he worked in healthcare investment banking and equity research and at Abbott Labs.

On the appointment, Managing Partner Mike Mogul said in a statement, “Gary’s addition further develops our talented team with significant investment and operational experience and strong relationships across the healthcare industry. As an early investor and fellow director on the Board of Crossroads Extremity Systems, we have already worked together successfully and I look forward to his joining HealthpointCapital.”

Based in San Diego, HealthpointCapital targets the musculoskeletal sector. The private equity firm was founded in 2002.