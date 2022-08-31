Heartwood-backed High Bar Brands buys manufacturer Viking Sales Inc

High Bar is a Minnesota-based provider of solutions for the commercial vehicle industry

Under the High Bar Brands umbrella, the brand will have expanded marketing/sales support and an expansive distribution network throughout North America

Heartwood Partners invests in the middle market

High Bar Brands, a portfolio company of Heartwood Partners, has acquired Brighton, Michigan-based Viking Sales Inc, a maker of rubber and polyethylene mud flaps for original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket. No financial terms were disclosed.

High Bar is a Minnesota-based provider of solutions for the commercial vehicle industry.

Under the High Bar Brands umbrella, the brand will have expanded marketing/sales support and an expansive distribution network throughout North America.

“We are pleased to support High Bar with this exciting acquisition,” said Mark Allsteadt, a managing partner at Heartwood Partners, in a statement. “The acquisition of Viking creates opportunities to take advantage of Viking’s strong polyethylene sourcing and vertical manufacturing capabilities, and to continue to grow the Viking brand under High Bar. Moving forward High Bar will remain an active acquirer in the heavy-duty space.”

Hart Marx acted as a buy-side advisor to High Bar Brands.

Heartwood Partners invests in the middle market.