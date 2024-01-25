Heartwood-backed NativeSeed Group snaps up Star Seed

Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, NativeSeed is a provider of native seeds and erosion control products.

NativeSeed Group, which is backed by Heartwood Partners, has acquired Osborne, Kansas-based Star Seed, a producer and supplier of conservation and farm seeds. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, NativeSeed is a provider of native seeds and erosion control products used in land reclamation and conservation, as well as various construction, commercial, and consumer applications.

“Star Seed is a great addition to the NativeSeed Group portfolio,” said James Sidwa, a partner at Heartwood Partners in a statement. “We are pleased to have added another strong brand and energetic management team to the business and look forward to investing in the future growth of the combined business.”

Based in Norwalk, Connecticut, Heartwood Partners invests in the middle market. Founded in 1982, Heartwood managed over $1.7 billion in investments and commitments, as of September 30, 2023.