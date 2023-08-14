Heartwood-backed Sur-Seal picks up adhesive tape products maker Ameritape

Based in Norwalk, Connecticut, Heartwood invests in the middle market

The private equity firm was founded in 1982

Sur-Seal, a portfolio company of Heartwood Partners, has acquired Florida-based Ameritape, a maker of adhesive tape products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Sur-Seal is a provider of custom sealing solutions.

“Ameritape’s capabilities and focus on aerospace applications are a great complement to Sur-Seal’s existing business,” explained James Sidwa of Heartwood Partners in a statement. “The combined engineering capabilities, materials expertise and manufacturing excellence will allow both companies to provide their existing and new customers with a more comprehensive solutions offering”

