Heartwood Partners-backed Amlon Group buys Paragon, Music City

Paragon is now known as Baytown Medical Waste (Amlon Baytown)

Heartwood invested in Amlon in 2022

Heartwood is a middle-market private equity firm based in Norwalk, Connecticut

The Amlon Group, backed by Heartwood Partners, has acquired Paragon Southwest Medical Waste, a medical waste processing company, and Music City Group, a waste management services company specializing in both hazardous and non-hazardous by-products, co-products, and metal-bearing waste materials.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Paragon is now known as Baytown Medical Waste (Amlon Baytown). The company is based in Baytown, Texas.

Music City is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Heartwood invested in Amlon in 2022.

“We are thrilled with these strategic add-on acquisitions as Amlon realizes its potential,” said Demetrios Dounis, partner, Heartwood Partners. “Amlon continues to expand its footprint into other adjacent waste processing and recycling categories and end-markets with the goal of adding strategic benefits for its customers.”

Amlon is an environmental services company focused on recycling, processing, treatment, and management of metal and non-metal bearing industrial and hazardous waste streams. It is based in Plano, Texas.

Heartwood is a middle-market private equity firm based in Norwalk, Connecticut.