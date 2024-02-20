Heartwood Partners-backed Amlon snaps up environmental services firm EcoWerks

Heartwood Partners invests in the middle market

Founded in 1982, the firm currently manages over $1.7 billion in investments and commitments

Amlon, which is backed by Heartwood Partners, has acquired Port Arthur, Texas-based EcoWerks, a provider of wastewater treatment, industrial equipment cleanout services, oil recovery, and other services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Amlon is a provider of environmental solutions.

“We are pleased to support Amlon with this strategic acquisition,” said Demetrios Dounis, a partner at Heartwood Partners in a statement. “The acquisition of EcoWerks will help fuel Amlon’s continued mission to provide a broad selection of best-in-class waste processing services that are sustainable and environmentally friendly.”

