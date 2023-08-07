Heartwood Partners-backed MicroCare buys Infection Control Technology

MicroCare is a provider of critical cleaning fluids, coatings, sealants and related packaging and dispensing solutions.

MicroCare, which is backed by Heartwood Partners, has acquired Clearfield, Utah-based Infection Control Technology, a maker of infection control chemistries for the dental market. No financial terms were disclosed.

“ICT represents a highly strategic acquisition for MicroCare, strengthening the company’s presence in the dental and medical end markets and offering strong commercial synergies,” said Sarah Paquet, a principal at Heartwood Partners in a statement. “We look forward to supporting the growth of the combined business in partnership with ICT and Nathan Johnson, a former owner of ICT, who will be continuing his involvement with the business moving forward.”

Based in Norwalk, Connecticut, Heartwood Partners invests in the middle market. The private equity firm was founded in 1982.