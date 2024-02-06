Heartwood Partners-backed Somafina snaps up vitamin maker UST Corporation

Heartwood Partners invests in the middle market

The private equity firm was founded in 1982

Heartwood currently manages over $1.7 billion in investments and commitments

Somafina, which is backed by Heartwood Partners, has acquired Layton, Utah-based UST Corporation, a maker of vitamins, minerals and supplements. No financial terms were disclosed.

Somafina is a nutraceutical manufacturer.

“We are thrilled with this strategic add-on acquisition and Somafina’s potential moving forward,” said James Sidwa, a partner at Heartwood Partners in a statement. “Somafina continues to expand its capabilities across manufacturing, ingredient formulation, and quality with the focused goal of supporting its customers.”

