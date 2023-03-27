Heartwood Partners buys NativeSeed Group

NativeSeed’s management team will continue to lead the company

Heartwood Partners has acquired California-based NativeSeed Group, a provider of native seeds and erosion control products. No financial terms were disclosed.

The seller was Victor Schaff. The management team that was assembled by Schaff will continue to lead NativeSeed Group.

NativeSeed Group utilizes a vertically integrated sourcing and production platform comprised of farming, wildland collection, and procurement of native grass, wildflower, and shrub seeds.

On the deal, Rob Wendell, NativeSeed Group’s CEO, said in a statement, “We are extremely excited to partner with the Heartwood team given their experience investing in agriculture-related businesses and strong track record in growing niche businesses. We believe that Heartwood’s operational expertise and industry experience will be key in refining and executing our strategic growth plan.”

