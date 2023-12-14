Heartwood Partners invests in meat packing and distribution firm Bush Brothers

Bush Brothers is a fifth-generation family-owned business and the owners retained a meaningful investment in the company.

Heartwood Partners has made a majority investment in Bush Brothers, a West Palm Beach, Florida-based meat packing and distribution company.

“Bush Brothers has leveraged almost 100 years of experience in the protein industry to become the distribution partner of choice for some of the most demanding fine-dining customers in Florida and the Caribbean,” said Ed Tan, a partner at Heartwood Partners in a statement. “We are eager to invest in the company’s future growth by partnering with management to rapidly increase production capacity so that Bush Brothers can offer more products to their existing customers and to present the company’s highly successful business model to more customers throughout Florida and beyond.”

Based in Norwalk, Connecticut, Heartwood invests in the middle market. The private equity firm was founded in 1982.