Heartwood Partners picks up Somafina

Heartwood Partners has acquired Somafina, a full-service nutraceutical manufacturer.

“Somafina is a perfect fit with our approach towards partnering with management teams and our focus on growth through investment in people, processes, and add-on acquisitions,” said James Sidwa, partner at Heartwood Partners.

Heartwood Partners is a middle market private equity firm that invests in partnership with family and management-owners. It is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.