Heartwood’s meat market expansion; AE Industrial exits American Pacific; Vinson & Elkins’ 2024 M&A outlook

Michael Schoeck here with the Thursday Wire.

Today we’re salivating over the meat processing market. Connecticut PE firm Heartwood Partners recently acquired a majority stake in meat packing company Bush Brothers Provision Co. of West Palm Beach, Fla. Heartwood partner Ed Tan discusses growth in the high-end meat market as well the sponsor’s strategy of investing in family-operated businesses.

Keeping with the recent theme of strong exits, we’ve got a high-tech and missile-related sale closing. Late Wednesday afternoon, AE Industrial Partners announced the sale of American Pacific, a Utah-based maker of chemicals used in defense missiles and space applications, to public company NewMarket in a $700 million transaction.

And last but not least, law firm Vinson & Elkins shares its 2024 M&A outlook, including predictions for a robust renewable energy investment market this year.

But first let’s check out the meat market in the Southeast.

Where’s the beef?

Florida has become the fastest growing US state and as people move there, businesses are flourishing. Heartwood Partners, a Norwalk, Connecticut-based private equity firm, saw Florida’s luxury market expansion as a cue for its December majority acquisition of Bush Brothers Provision Co., a West Palm Beach, Florida-based meat packing company that sells to restaurants, hotels and country clubs.

PE Hub’s Rafael Canton spoke with Heartwood partner Ed Tan to learn more about the firm’s investment strategy and focus on family-owned businesses.

“We believe that Bush Brothers’ focus on Florida is highly attractive,” Tan said. “We see a growing population and an influx of new businesses driving increased demand for a premium dining experience in the Florida market. We believe that Bush Brothers’ focus on high-end hospitality, fine dining and yachts position the business to take advantage of these dynamics and provides good demand consistency.”

Founded in 1925, Bush Brothers is a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated company. It sells products like ribeye and tenderloin steaks, as well as pork, chicken and veal to high-end venues.

Heartwood doesn’t have immediate plans to make add-on deals. It first wants to expand the Bush Brothers into other locations beyond its current customer base in West Palm Beach and Miami. The company is starting to expand its reach to the Florida Keys. Bush Brothers also has its eye on expansion into other states with similar demographic trends.

There are also plans to expand product offerings to seafood, which could lead to an add-on deal in the future. “The business has strong penetration in the South Florida market and we believe there are opportunities to expand in the existing footprint and in adjacent markets,” said Tan. “Overall, we view Florida as a $500 million market opportunity, and Bush Brothers has a small, growing slice of this market.”

Missile chemicals

PE Hub continues to track strong PE exits to strategic buyers. AE Industrial Partners found a large-cap buyer for American Pacific Corporation, a manufacturer of chemicals used in defense missiles and space applications that was formed in 1955. On Wednesday afternoon, the middle market sponsor closed the sale of the specialty chemical company to NewMarket, a $5.6 billion market cap chemical producer, in a $700 million transaction.

“Since investing in American Pacific in 2020, we have worked with the management team to support their growth strategy and their mission to deliver critical solutions that empower U.S. national security and space exploration,” said Kirk Konert, a managing partner at AEI, in a statement.

Formed in 1955, American Pacific received its first investment by AEI in 2020 and made one add-on acquisition. In 2021, the company acquired a minority stake in Frontier Aerospace, a manufacturer of space propulsion equipment used in two lunar landers part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services or CLPS mission.

2024 M&A outlook

Law firm Vinson & Elkins, long known for its engagements in the energy M&A market, shared a 2024 M&A outlook with PE Hub. The report is penned by partners Sarah Morgan and John Grand, co-heads of the firm’s Mergers & Acquisitions and Capital Markets group.

“The outlook for the markets remains highly contingent on prevailing interest rates, but we are seeing a significant uptick in M&A activity in the fourth quarter of 2023 and believe potential stability in rates and general pent-up demand could continue that increased activity in 2024,” Morgan said.

Grand pointed to the renewable energy market as a fertile market for dealmakers. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 earmarked large amounts of subsidies and incentives to encourage renewable energy investment. As the government continues to finalize IRA rulemaking and regulations, investors will have more certainty as to how the IRA will benefit investments. Additional clarity should boost the level of PE investing in the clean energy market, the attorney said.

According to Mercom Capital Group, the solar energy market alone saw $34.3 billion of 2023 total investment activity, compared to $24.1 billion in 2022, a decade-long high as companies capitalize on subsidies from the federal IRA.

Friday is the deadline for your rockstar women dealmakers in private equity nominations.

That's it for me this week.