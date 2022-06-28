HEP promotes Laurash to principal

Prior to joining HEP, she was the director of operations of MediQuire.

Health Enterprise Partners, a healthcare private equity firm, has promoted Jessie Laurash to principal.

On the promotion, Ezra Mehlman, Dave Tamburri and Pete Tedesco, managing partners of HEP, said in a statement: “Jessie’s well-deserved promotion to principal is the culmination of her abundant strengths as an investment professional. We recognize the value that she brings to our firm in the realm of sourcing, post-close value creation, thought leadership, and as a developer of people.”

Laurash joined HEP in 2017, while completing her MBA at Columbia Business School. Prior to joining the team, she was the director of operations of MediQuire, a venture-backed healthcare data analytics company supporting Medicaid providers and payers in the transition to value-based care.

Prior to that, Laurash was at Evolent Health where she helped healthcare delivery systems across the country establish population health management infrastructure and capabilities. She also spent several years as a consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton focusing on healthcare policy and reform engagements.

Laurash is on the faculty at New York University’s Wagner School of Public Service.

Laurash has an undergraduate degree in Georgetown University and received Dean’s Honors from Columbia Business School.

