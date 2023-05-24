HEP recruits Singh as operating partner

In his role, he will work with the HEP portfolio on product, market and technology topics, as well as participate in diligence on prospective investments.

Health Enterprise Partners has named Kulmeet Singh as an operating partner.

Kulmeet was a founder and CEO of Twistle. He also was the founder of MedRemote.

“As we reflect on the thorniest challenges affecting healthcare organizations today, responding to the labor shortage with technology, reducing cost through administrative automation, and pursuing data-driven standardization of care all emerge as key imperatives,” said HEP Managing Partner Ezra Mehlman in a statement. “Kulmeet’s exceptional blend of experience adds valuable insight to our team on these themes and many others. We are enthusiastic to have him onboard.”

Based in New York City, HEP targets healthcare services and healthcare information technology companies.