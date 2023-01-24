Heritage promotes Tome to VP

The Nashville-based healthcare-focused private equity firm has expanded the investment team with the hire of Kevin Ryan as vice president and Franklin Garstin as associate.

Heritage Group has promoted Matt Tome to vice president. The Nashville-based healthcare-focused private equity firm has expanded the investment team with the hire of Kevin Ryan as vice president and Franklin Garstin as associate.

Tome joined Heritage in 2019 as an associate. Prior to joining Heritage, Tome was an associate in the debt capital markets group at Stephens Inc., where he worked on a range of leveraged finance transactions.

“We are incredibly excited to announce Matt’s well-deserved promotion to Vice President. Matt has made meaningful contributions to the firm and created value across all aspects of the investment process, from thematic investment work to post-closing portfolio company value creation,” said Lauren Brueggen, Partner at Heritage Group.

Previously, Ryan was the director of business development for Southern Orthodontic Partners, a Shore Capital portfolio company. Prior to this, he was an associate at Pharos Capital Group.

Garstin joined Heritage from Alvarez & Marsal, where he was a senior associate in healthcare transaction advisory, and previously worked as an associate at Deloitte, where he focused on healthcare audit work.

Heritage has over $700 million of assets under management.