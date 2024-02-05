H&F and Valeas to invest in advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly

The transaction is estimated to close in early June 2024.

The transaction is estimated to close in early June 2024.

“Our investment in Baker Tilly builds on H&F’s long history of successful partnerships in the professional services sector. Baker Tilly has built a remarkable firm with an empowering culture, tremendously talented workforce, and impressive track record of growth through outstanding client service and smart acquisitions,” said Blake Kleinman, a partner at H&F in a statement. “We are excited to invest alongside Baker Tilly’s partners and senior leadership to bolster its capabilities, expand its footprint, and, together, help build the country’s preeminent mid-market advisory CPA firm.”

William Blair & Company was financial advisor to Baker Tilly while Foley & Lardner LLP provided legal counsel. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Vedder Price PC served as legal advisors to H&F and Ropes & Gray LLP advised Valeas.

H&F targets in select sectors including software & technology, financial services, healthcare, consumer & retail, and other business services. The firm has over $92 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023.

Based in San Francisco, Valeas Capital Partners invests in the middle market.