H&F, Dragoneer-backed PointClickCare buys American HealthTech

PointClickCare Technologies, a portfolio company of Hellman & Friedman (H&F) and Dragoneer Investment Group, has acquired American HealthTech (AHT), a provider of electronic health record (EHR) solutions and related services for the post-acute care market.

No financial terms were disclosed.

The seller was Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI), a community healthcare solutions company based in Mobile, Alabama. CPSI announced the divestment of AHT and selected PointClickCare to continue supporting AHT customers into the future, the company said in a statement.

Based in Toronto, PointClickCare is a healthcare technology platform enabling collaboration and access to insights at every stage of the patient healthcare journey.

“PointClickCare’s mission has always been, and continues to be, addressing critical gaps in healthcare to better serve high-needs populations through a robust care collaboration network,” said Dave Wessinger, co-founder and CEO, PointClickCare. “We are excited to welcome this group of experienced team members who share similar cultures and values, and their respected AHT customers, to the PointClickCare community and continue fulfilling our mission of modernizing healthcare.”

