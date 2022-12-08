H&F taps Ain as operating partner

Ain will continue to serve as executive chair of UKG

Hellman & Friedman has named Aron Ain as an operating partner and member of the H&F CEO Council.

Ain is the founding CEO of UKG, a provider of HR, payroll and workforce management solutions. Ain will continue to serve as executive chair of UKG.

“We have worked with Aron for over 15 years and watched him inspire leaders, colleagues, customers and partners, while also creating one of the world’s leading HCM cloud companies. We are delighted to continue our partnership with Aron and have his support driving value creation and building strong leadership and culture across our portfolio,” said David Tunnell, a partner at H&F in a statement.

H&F invests in large cap software. H&F led the take-private transactions for Kronos and Ultimate Software in 2007 and 2019, respectively, which subsequently merged to become UKG in 2020.

Since its founding in 1984, H&F has invested in over 100 companies. The firm currently has $85 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022.