Hg forms new GP-led secondaries team

The team will be led by Dushy Sivanithy

Sivanithy joins Hg from CPP Investments

Daniel Ward also joins the firm

Hg has announced the formation of a new team to invest in GP-led secondaries transactions within Hg’s core software and technology-enabled services sectors.

The team will expand Hg’s existing strategy into single-asset secondary investments and is led by Dushy Sivanithy, who joins Hg from CPP Investments, where he spent over seven years leading the secondaries business as well as launching the firm’s single asset programme.