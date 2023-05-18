Hg invests in treasury and risk management software firm GTreasury

As part of the transaction, the GTreasury management team and former majority owner, Mainsail Partners, will continue as investors in the business.

Hg has made a majority investment in Chicago-based GTreasury, a treasury, payments, and risk management software provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

GTreasury serves over 700 customers across 30 industries in over 160 countries.

Hg’s investment will be used to enable GTreasury to continue its growth.

On the investment, Ben Meyer, a partner at Hg, said in a statement: “Renaat leads an impressive team in a high-quality business, providing a leading solution in what is a fast-growing segment. We are excited to partner with Renaat and his team, and to work together with Mainsail, to support them in further scaling GTreasury as a TMS industry champion.”

Hg was advised by William Blair & Company, Skadden & Arps, Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, EY and McKinsey. GTreasury and Mainsail were advised by Guggenheim Securities and Wilson Sonsini.

Based in London, Hg targets the financial services, healthcare, information technology, software, and SaaS businesses headquartered in Europe and North America. Hg was founded in 1990.