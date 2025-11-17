Hg launches incubator Catalyst to bring AI to portcos
AI-powered products have in some cases upped customer bookings by more than 40% in their first year, said Hg.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
AI-powered products have in some cases upped customer bookings by more than 40% in their first year, said Hg.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination