Hg taps Zuber as operating partner and North American lead

Hg has named Paul Zuber as operating partner and North American lead. Zuber will be working in conjunction with Hg’s senior leadership team.

Based in the U.S., Zuber was most recently an operating partner, as well as founder and head of the technology group at Thoma Bravo.

Prior to that, he was either a founder or CEO for several private equity and venture capital backed software businesses in Silicon Valley.

On the new appointment, Alan Cline, head of North America at Hg, said in a statement, “We’ve gotten to know Paul well over the last year and he is a great cultural fit for Hg, as well as a proven operator with an enduring track record within software. Paul’s appointment represents a further commitment to our leadership-centric business model and our investment into supporting world-class software businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Hg targets financial services, healthcare, information technology, and software industries.