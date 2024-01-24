HGGC and Wealth Partners Capital Group back investment advisor True North

True North's management team will remain majority shareholders in the company.

HGGC and Wealth Partners Capital Group have made an investment in True North Advisors, a Texas-based investment advisor. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 2000 by Scott Wood and Mark Gehlbach, True North manages over $3.3 billion in assets under management.

“With a deep and experienced management team, strong regional brand and a unique approach to planning and investments, True North is poised to become the leading wealth management firm in the Southwest,” said John Copeland, a managing partner of WPCG in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Scott, Mark and the entire True North team in growing the firm and attracting the highest level of advisory talent.”

The partnership closed January 22, 2024. Colchester Partners LLC served as the financial advisor to True North. Alston & Bird and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to True North and the new investor group, respectively.

WPCG is a financial services holding company, which invests in and partners with select leading wealth management firms.

Based in Palo Alto, California, HGGC invests in the middle market. The firm has over $6.9 billion in cumulative capital commitments.